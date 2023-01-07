Kota: A court here on Saturday convicted a 75-year-old man and his son in a four-year-old murder case and awarded them life sentence. Additional Sessions and District Court Judge (V) in Kota city also slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 each on Jagannath Bairwa and his son Heeralal, residents of Malmoja Karadia, for the murder of Satyanarayan Bairwa (30) in September, 2018 over a land dispute, Public Prosecutor Akthar Khan Akela said.

The two convicts, along with four women of the family, attacked Satyanarayan Bairwa with sticks and sharp weapons, the public prosecutor said, adding the injured was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased man's family members lodged a murder case against Jagannath Bairwa, his son Heeralal and the four women, the public prosecutor said.

However, during the investigation, the police dropped the names of the women from the case and filed a charge sheet against Jagannath Bairwa and his son, he said. The statements of 23 witnesses were recorded during the trial and at least 12 documents were produced before the court, he added. (PTI)