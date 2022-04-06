Hyderabad(Telangana): On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, the Central government is organizing the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In the honor of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and on the occasion of the College's golden jubilee, the Institute of Hotel Management in Vidyanagar in Telangana has come up with the idea of ​​setting a record by doing something unique. They resolved to rustle up 75 varieties of biryani to mark two big occasions.

75 types of biryanis prepared to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The chefs and the students had researched for two months about the varieties of biryani popular in every state. After four hours of hard work and with the joint efforts of the faculty and students of the Hotel Management College, they were successful in preparing 75 types of biryani. The overjoyed students said, they were mentally crippled by the lack of live classes and had not been able to do any activities for the past two years. Now, they felt very happy to share the biryani recipes made for the Limca Book of Record.

Also Read: Dietary guidelines for Indians being revised to encourage healthy food choices

10 culinary experts and 30 students were involved in the preparation of the biryani for the Limca Book of Record. They started preparing the Biryanis at 9 am and ended at 12 noon. Inspired by 75 varieties of biryani for the Limca Book of Records, the largest flower bouquet will be made on April 7. The chefs present at the venue said to commemorate the event the 50th year of the Institute of Hotel Management, they have taken such an initiative. Such initiatives are very much appreciated by the two after lacking proper classes owing to the pandemic. Also, they have been fortunate enough to have celebrated the 75th year of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.