75% adult population in India fully vaccinated
New Delhi: India achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid-19 on Sunday as it administered more than 75 per cent of the adult population with both doses of vaccines, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has administered 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the Covid vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against the pandemic. We have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and receive the vaccine as soon as possible," Mandaviya added in a tweet.
'सबका साथ, सबका प्रयास' के मंत्र के साथ, भारत ने अपनी 75% वयस्क आबादी को वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज लगाने का लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया है।— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 30, 2022
कोरोना से लड़ाई में हम निरंतर मज़बूत हो रहें है। हमें सभी नियमों का पालन करते रहना है और जल्द से जल्द वैक्सीन लगवानी है। #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/wSBg9AQphx
IANS