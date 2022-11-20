Patna: The Income Tax (IT) Department has seized 75 kg of gold and sliver in Patna during a series of raids at several locations linked to major builders, an MP and president of a national party, and a reputed jeweler of Patna. The raids have been goin on for the last three days.

IT Department sources said that 25 kg of gold and 50 kg of silver were seized from a hidden compartment inside a jewelry shop located at the Boring Road and Dak Bungalow intersection in the city.

Also Read: IT raids at Bihar Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth office and residence in Patna

They further revealed that documents related to tax evasion amounting to Rs 5 crore were seized during the raid along with documents related to the purchase of gold and diamonds have been found by IT Department officials. Although there has been no official statement from the IT Department, sources said that investigation will reveal who made such purchases using forged documents.