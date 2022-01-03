Hyderabad: As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Heartfulness Institute here on Monday announced the global launch of 75 crore Suryanamaskar Initiative, a tribute to 75 years of India's independence.

Union Minister for Ayush and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud and yoga guru Ramdev and president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Daaji Kamlesh D Patel participated in the event, a press release said.

The 75-crore Suryanamaskar project is also a tribute to 75 years of India's independence. For those who can participate in the project, the yogic practice of Suryanamaskar which literally means sun salutation' is slated for 21 days for 13 times a day. The project would last till 20 February from 1 January 2022, it said.

The programme is being organised by five international organizations - Heartfulness Institute, Patanjali Yogpeeth, among others, and supported by Ministries of Ayush, Education and External Affairs.

I extend my thankfulness to all and everybody whoever has taken part in the noble endeavour on the auspicious occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, that is, 75 years of India's independence. People taking part in this 750 million Suryanamaskar means it is our Indian tradition which will always inspire the rest of the world, the Union Minister said.

The initiative is for the welfare of humanity and also promotes friendship and to understand the meaning of humanity and human values, he added.

Sonowal also laid the foundation stone for the Heartfulness International Yoga Academy to set new benchmarks in yoga-training.

