New Delhi: Incidents related to insurgency in the North Eastern States have decreased by 74 percent and civilian deaths have gone down by 89 percent since 2014, Minister of State (MoS), Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The MoS in a written statement, further stated that security forces casualties have decreased by 60 percent since 2014.

According to the data provided by Rai while the number of insurgency-related incidents in the North-Eastern states stood at 824 in 2014, it went down to 209 in 2021. While in 2014, 212 civilian deaths took place, in 2021 there were 209 civilian deaths. As for security forces casualties in 2014, the figure stood at 20, whereas in 2021 it came down to eight.

"The government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. The government has initiated talks/negotiations with insurgent groups of North Eastern States which abjure violence, lay down arms and seek solutions for their problems peacefully within the framework of Constitution of India," stated Rai.

He further stated that as a result of the Union Government's policies, several outfits have agreed for talks and entered into Suspension of Operations (SoO) while some of them have signed Memorandum of Settlements (MoS) and dissolved themselves.

"Those who are not in talks are being dealt with by the Central Armed Police Forces, Armed Forces, and the State Police through CounterInsurgency Operations. Due to the above strategy, the security situation in the North-Eastern States has improved substantially since 2014," stated Rai.

