Bengaluru: As many as 73 people lost their lives while 7,386 people have taken shelter in 75 relief camps in Karnataka due to floods and rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday. The minister said 161 villages in 14 districts were badly hit by the heavy rains and floods affected 21,727 people in recent days.

"As many as 73 people lost their lives, which comprises 15 deaths due to lightning, five due to tree collapse, 19 due to house collapse, 24 swept away in rivers, nine due to landslide and one due to electrocution. These incidents happened from June 1 to August 7," the minister said at a press conference.

As many as 8,197 people were shifted to safety, Ashoka said, adding, 75 relief camps have been opened where 7,386 people have taken shelter. The minister said 666 houses have been completely damaged while 2,949 were severely damaged and 17,750 houses were partially damaged. Agriculture crops in 1,29,087 hectares and horticulture crops in 7,942 hectares were damaged, the minister said.

He also said the rains this year damaged 11,768 km of road, 1,152 bridges and culverts, 122 primary health centres, 2,249 anganwadi centres and 95 irrigation lakes. "We have directed the deputy commissioners to intensify the relief work. The districts have a fund of Rs 857 crore (to take up relief works)," Ashoka said.

The minister said Rs 5 lakh is given as compensation to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in flood-related incidents, which includes Rs 4 lakh from the National Disaster Response Fund. Those who lost their houses completely will get Rs 5 lakh whereas for severely and partially damaged houses, the government gives Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively, as compensation.

He also said the state government has improved the relief camps by giving food kits, which comprise 10 kg rice, one kg pulse, one kg sugar, one kg salt, chilli powder, one litre oil, and other essential spices. (PTI)