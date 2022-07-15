Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday said they had seized 73 kg of heroin at the Nhava Sheva port in Maharashtra following a joint operation with the state's police. In a statement, Punjab Police said 148 kg of heroin had been seized by it in the last one week in joint inter-state operations with the help of central agencies.

In a video message, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, “Continuing our fight against drugs, Punjab Police have achieved another major success today. In a joint operation with Maharashtra Oolice, 73 kg heroin has been recovered in Nhava Sheva port.” He said a team of the State Special Operation Cell of Punjab Police went to Maharashtra.

"With the full cooperation of central agencies and Maharashtra Police, 73 kg heroin was recovered. The operation is going on. Forward and backward linkages in the case are being explored," Yadav said. The DGP said after concealing the contraband, the accused persons had meticulously welded the door border and repainted it. Following due procedure and documentation by the Maharashtra Police, the container was opened up which led to the recovery of a big haul of 73 kg of heroin, he said.

The seizure of this big haul was made by the Punjab Police in less than 72 hours after recovering 75 kilograms of heroin from a container at Mundra Port in Gujarat in a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday.