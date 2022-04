Amritsar: A batch of 705 Sikh pilgrims from Punjab have left for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi in Panja Saheb.

After celebrating Baisakhi day in Panja Saheb Pakistan and visiting different Gurdwaras, the group will return to India on April 21. Of the 900 visas sent by Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, 195 visas were cancelled while the rest were allowed to travel to Pakistan. As per officials, Covid-19 tests of pilgrims have also been done by Shromani Samiti.

Also read: Pak cancels Punja Sahib Baisakhi celebrations as virus cases soar