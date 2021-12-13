Guwahati: The forest guards on Monday found two elephant carcasses in Assam's Karbi Anglong district that borders Kaziranga national park, taking the total elephant death toll to 70 this year.

According to forest authorities, carcasses of a pregnant elephant and a male calf were found at Borbhetagaon, east side of Dolamora Forest Range Office.

Post mortem was conducted by wildlife veterinarians from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga.

"Preliminary investigation shows that the cause of death of the elephants is suspected poisoning. Cases have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972," the officials said.

With the two deaths reported on Monday, the total death toll of elephants in Assam this year rose to 70.

While three died due to poisoning, 18 died of lightning, 17 died due to unknown reasons, four in train accidents and three others died due to electrocution, the forest officials said, adding that only 24 elephants have died of natural causes this year.

Back in November 17, another accidental elephant death had taken place in Assam's Hojai, where the jumbo had died after coming in contact with a live wire.