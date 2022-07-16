Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh): In all, 70 children fell ill after consuming adulterated Chowmein at a stall put up at Urs in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The condition of 12 children is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to Raja Pratap Bahadur Medical College and Hospital. Family members of the sick kids took them to the hospital on their own.

The incident occurred at Purva village in Barista Takia under Lalganj Kotwali Police Station limits in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. After receiving information about the incident, police from Lalganj Kotwali visited the spot and arrested the owner of the stall, who was selling sub-standard Chowmein. He was quizzed by the police. Ram Kailash, the paternal uncle of one of the sick children, said, "My brother's three children consumed adulterated Chowmein at the fair. After sometime, they started vomiting. We rushed them to Lalganj Hospital where doctors administered injections to them. Thereafter, they were referred to Pratapgarh Hospital. Now, their condition is stable."

Read: MP: 97 children fall sick after eating pani puri at fair

It is alleged that while preparing Chowmein, the stall owner used some adulterated chemical, which caused several children to fall sick. The team from food safety and standards collected the samples for analysis. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr Suresh Singh said that four children were referred to Pratapgarh Hospital from Lalganj. They have recovered and will get well soon," he said.