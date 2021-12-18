Jaipur: The special police team has begun search operation for 14-year-old minor boy for raping a seven-year-old girl child in Shashtrinagar locality of Jaipur in Rajasthan. The incident came to light on Friday.

Relatives of the victim took her to a hospital for treatment, while police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

According to police sources, it was learnt that the girl child and boy; both neighbors, had been playing outside their home. Then the boy took her to his home and outraged her modesty.

When the victim started screaming, parents rushed out to find her. Thereafter, she was taken to the hospital for treatment, said the source.