Nagpur: A 7-year-old boy was killed after being knocked down by a car in the Rana Pratap Nagar area of Nagpur on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place near a traffic signal at Mangalmurti Chowk when Aarav Golghate was crossing the road with his mother at around 11:30 am, he said.

"The signal turned green while they were crossing the road and a speeding car coming from the direction of Jaitala knocked Aarav down, killing him instantly. The driver has been booked for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving," the Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.

PTI