Shimla: As many as seven tourists were killed and 10 were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

Locals were informed about the incident by BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie who streamed a video on Facebook Live via his social media account on Monday at around 12.45 am. The MLA informed the locals about the accident that occurred near Ghiyaghi in the Banjar subdivision.

"The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu hospital after being given first aid," added Shourie.

He also said that the victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi adding that they are being identified. The MLA thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out the rescue operations despite the darkness and the rough terrain. Police sources said that a police team has reached the spot and an investigation is on the way.