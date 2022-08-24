Nalgonda (Telangana): As many as seven persons sustained injuries after a reactor blast occurred in a company in the Nalgonda district of Telangana on Wednesday. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment where at least one person is said to be in a critical condition.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda, Rema Rajeshwari, said, "All injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. At least one is critical. The case is to be registered, further probe is on."