Varanasi: Seven policemen were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday on charges of embezzlement after they did not deposit Rs 4.5 lakh seized from a businessman in the city to the Income Tax department. The seizure came during a check being conducted in the city's Jansa Police Station area.

According to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, on Monday suspicious persons and vehicles were being stopped and checked by a police SST team in the area, during which one Veer Chaurasia, a businessman hailing from Bhadohi district, was found to be in possession of Rs 8.5 lakh. During the inquiry the police got no satisfactory answer for Rs 4.5 lakh out of the total amount, and seized it, informing Chaurasia that he would be getting back the amount once he gives a proper reply.

As per information, the businessman did not receive any receipts for the seizure, or any updates from either the police station or the Income Tax department. This led to Chaurasia calling the Station in-charge for Jansa, who in turn relayed the information to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Varanasi Rural.

Consequently, an investigation on February 8 night revealed that the Rs 4.5 lakh, instead of deposit to the IT department, was retained by the concerned SST team.

The case was filed under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code in the Jansa PS, and the seven police personnel in question were suspended and later arrested.