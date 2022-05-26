Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Seven to eight people are feared dead in a road accident on Thursday in Zojila Pass that connects Ladakh with Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). An official of the disaster management department said a taxi carrying 7 to 8 persons skidded off the road in the Zojila pass area of Ladakh-J&K road and plunged into 440 feet deep gorge. "Rescue operation has started in the area", an official said. (IANS)

More details awaited

