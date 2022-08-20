New Delhi : Sex. A word worth expressing more than what a statement could! We love talking about it, hearing about it, or doing it in our own 'sweet' way. Sex is considered the best way to feel the extreme desire of your partner and make love in the most intimate space.

Sex drive or libido is related to having a great sexual experience. However, both men and women are prone to have reduced or total disinterest in sex. A number of internal and external factors are responsible for the decrease in sexual desire, with the major factor being medication, whether prescription or narcotic. Here is a list of 7 drugs that result in a lower sex drive for you (unfortunately).

Painkillers: The risk-free painkiller kills greater than simply the pain, your sexual drive. Painkillers are recognized to lessen the manufacturing of testosterone and different hormones important for sexual preference in men and women.

Anti-depressants: These drugs are used to treat depression and are known as libido killers. The most common antidepressant-related symptoms associated with loss of libido include loss of interest in sex, delayed orgasm, delayed ejaculation or no orgasm, no ejaculation at all, and erectile dysfunction in men.

Birth Control Pills: When women use oral contraceptives or birth control pills, they can lower levels of sex hormones that affect libido and sexual desire. Therefore, birth control pills are less helpful for sex life.

Statins and Fibrates: Primarily used to treat high cholesterol, these drugs may, however, majorly interfere with the production of testosterone, estrogen, and other sex hormones. A few studies of the side effects of statins and fibrates have come to the conclusion that both classes of drugs may cause erectile dysfunction.

Benzodiazepines-Tranquilizers: Benzodiazepines, commonly known as sedatives, are used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and muscle spasms. The sedative properties of benzodiazepines affect sexual interest, arousal, and sensation. They can also disrupt testosterone production, with side effects like weakened orgasms, painful intercourse, ejaculation problems, and erectile dysfunction.

Blood Pressure Medications: With high blood pressure, one can face sexual dysfunction. However, the surprising thing is that the medications used to treat this condition can also increase sexual difficulties. Using the medications, men come across a decrease in sexual desire, affecting erections and ejaculation. In women, it can cause vaginal dryness, decreased desire, and difficulties in having an orgasm.

Antihistamines: Mainly used to control allergy-related symptoms, such as incessant sneezing and running nose. These can have dire consequences such as erectile dysfunction or ejaculation problems in men, while women face vaginal dryness. (ANI)