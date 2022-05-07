Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double-storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday, police said. According to preliminary information the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an electric short circuit inside a house, said Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra who was present at the site.

The Police Commissioner said, "Seven people have died and nine people have so far been rescued by officials present at the spot." A fire department official said: "The fire might have started due to a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring the fire under control." Further investigation is underway.