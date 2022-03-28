New Delhi: Indian airports are expected to see 33.81 crore passengers in 2022-23 which is 69.35 per cent more than the current financial year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday. In his reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha, a total of 19.96 crore passengers travelled through the airports in the country during 2021-22. In 2020-21, the number of passengers who travelled through the airports in the country was 11.53 crore, he added.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian aviation sector began from March 2020 onwards. Before the pandemic, in 2019-20, Indian airports saw 34.1 crore passengers travel through them.

