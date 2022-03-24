Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre case in Gwalior, a man in his 20s notarised his live-in relationship with an elderly woman. Ramkali, 67, a resident of the Morena district along with 28-year-old youth Bholu registered their live-in relationship with a notary at Gwalior district court on Tuesday.

Ramkali and Bholum both residents of Kailaras, do not plan to get married but to 'recognise' their live-in relation, they went to the extent of notarising it. Lawyer Pradeep Awasthi said that couples notarise live-in relations to "avoid disputes though such documents are not binding".

Also read: No 'moral policing' if 2 adults staying together willingly by marriage or live-in relationship:MP HC