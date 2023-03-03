Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) : The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has started the process of withdrawing the recognition of 67 schools where proxy candidates were nabbed taking exams in high school and intermediate board exams.

A total of 120 impersonators, known as 'Munna Bhai' in local parlance, have been caught from these schools and after registering an FIR against them, they have been sent to jail."We have identified 67 colleges in the state from where proxy candidates were nabbed. However, due to the vigilance of the board, 120 such proxy candidates have been caught," said the UP Board Secretary, Divya Kant Shukla.

Legal action has been taken against all, he added.The Board has prepared a list of such schools on the basis of the report received through DIOS and these schools, having enrolled proxy candidates, have not followed the prescribed conditions for recognition."These schools have committed serious irregularities in the conduct of examinations and have violated the clause given in Regulation-11 of Chapter VII of the Secondary Education Act, 1921. Under this, the recognition of the institutions will be withdrawn," said Shukla.

The process of withdrawal of recognition has been started against all the 67 schools, he said.Meanwhile, the annual home examinations of Class 1 to 8 in government and aided schools of the state will be held from March 20-24. The evaluation of answer sheets and preparation of results will be done till March 30, while report cards will be distributed on March 31.

The exams are being held after a gap of two years. Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Pratap Singh Baghel said while oral examinations will be held for Class 1 students, both oral and written examinations will be held from Class 2 to 5.There will be only written exams for Class 6 to 8. (IANS)

