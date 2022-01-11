Gandhinagar (Gujarat): A total of 67 students have tested positive for Corona at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad in the last 10 days, according to the authorities of the institution.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Monday reported 6,097 fresh Corona cases, 1,539 recoveries, and two deaths. The active caseload in the state is put at 32,469. So far, 8,25,702 people have recovered from the infection and 10,130 succumbed to the virus. Gujarat has registered 264 cases of the Omicron, the variant of Corona.

Amid a surge in cases of Corona, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday met health ministers, officials from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Maharashtra to discuss the Corona situation in these states.

They were advised to undertake a regular review of health infrastructure strengthening, establish teleconsultation hubs in every district and focus on widespread awareness regarding available infrastructure and healthcare services.

