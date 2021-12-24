Diphu: Around 67 militants in Assam surrendered on Friday before the Senior Police Officials in the state and Tuliram Ronghang - the Chief of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. All the 67 militants belong to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), which is a militant organization operating in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts in the state of Assam.

The militants, led by their leader Naiding Dimasa, handed over two AK series rifles, 11 guns, nine pistols and 30 cartridges at the time of surrender.

According to the information received from the officials, the militants surrendered at Dhansiri in front of Additional Director General of Police Hiren Nath and senior officials of police and administration of both the districts.

The organization had announced a unilateral ceasefire and 49 of its members surrendered at that time on September 25.

Earlier on December 17, Jackson Ronghang, the self-styled president of the extremist organization Karbi Democratic Liberation Front (KDLF) formed earlier this year in Assam, was killed in an encounter on Friday in Karbi Anglong district of the state. Ronghang was also recently involved in the kidnapping of three construction workers.

