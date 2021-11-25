Dharwad: At least 66 medical college students, fully vaccinated against coronavirus, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Dharwad, officials said today.

The students of SDM College of Medical Sciences were found infected after 300 out of 400 students were made to undergo Covid tests following a college event.

As per the health officials, all these infected students are asymptomatic as they were fully vaccinated. All these students were instructed to self-quarantine in the hostel.

Following which two college hostels have been sealed as a precautionary measure on the orders of the district health officer and deputy commissioner. Dharwad District Health Officer Dr Yasavantha Madinakara visited the hostel and directed the officials to sanitize the hostel. Covid test is being conducted for all other students of SDM college.

Dharwad DC, Nithesha Patil reviewed the situation and said, " A total of 400 students are studying in SDM Medical college. We have already done the Covid test for around 300 students. Among them around 66 students tested positive. For the remaining 100 students, Covid test is underway. Those results will come soon. SDM has 3000 staff members, their Covid test will also be done soon. For the moment we are sending them to quarantine."

"Two hostels have been sealed. We are providing food, medicine and all the necessary items in the hostel for them. Therefore, students tested positive and also the remaining 100 students will not need to come out. Also, we will conduct a Covid test inside the whole campus as Covid-19 should be controlled before spreading," Patil added.

