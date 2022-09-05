Chennai: Visiting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that 66% of the country's children were getting a “sub-standard education in government schools” saying India's dream to become a developed nation will remain distant unless quality education is provided at the schools. “We want to become a developed country. But if 66% of our children are getting sub-standard education in government schools, how can the country progress? Unless we start providing good education in Govt schools, the dream of becoming a developed country will always remain distant,” news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal saying at a function to unveil triple welfare schemes for school children in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to inaugurate on Monday the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme, which is broadly based on schools in Delhi with upgraded infrastructure. CM Stalin is also scheduled to launch the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar Memorial 'Puthumai Penn' (Modern Woman) Scheme, under which monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 would be provided to girl students, who studied in government schools from Classes VI to XII, pursuing higher education.

During his address at the ceremony, Kejriwal said that there are 27 crore students, who go to school in the country, out of which 18 crore go to government schools. “We know that the condition of the government schools all across the country, barring a few, is pathetic. We want our country to become No 1 country,” he said. The Delhi CM is seeking to project the Delhi model of schools being emulated elsewhere in the country.

It would help the AAP to strengthen its narrative that it is no more a 'regional' party. The upgraded infrastructure in state-run school plans perfectly suits the DMK regime's "Dravidian model," which encompasses women empowerment and social justice. In April, along with Kejriwal, Stalin visited government schools in Delhi and praised the infrastructure in such institutions. He had then said his government would set up similar educational facilities in Tamil Nadu and invited Kejriwal for inauguration following completion of work.