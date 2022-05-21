Bathinda (Punjab): Two high-tension powerline towers of 66 KV at Rampura Phool in Bathinda district of Punjab fell to the ground and the base of the third tower was shaken from the plinth, disrupting the electricity supply in the district. The two towers fell due to this theft attempt and also miscreants were unable to take away the fittings of the tower. After the incident, the thieves fled the spot.

Director Distribution of the Electricity Department DPAS Grewal inspected the spot to take stock of the situation. A three-member committee was constituted to probe into the incident and the police were also directed to lodge an FIR in this regard. The repair work for the restoration of the electricity supply in the affected area has begun.

Grewal said that an attempt was made to open the nuts in the panel of 66 KV line towers at Rampura Phool. However, due to the welding of nuts on the first floor of the tower, the thieves were not successful in their attempt. However, they tampered with the electricity tower, which is located on the second floor. Besides, the base of the third tower was found slightly shaken. It appears that the incident didn't happen in a single day, but preparations were going on for several days.

