New Delhi: As many as 6.527 projects have been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs so far under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The statistics was shared by Minister of State Kaushal Kishore in a written reply.

He further stated that Rs Rs 45,482 crore in central assistance has been allocated to the Government for the project out of which Rs 5,318 crore has already been released. "So far, 6,527 number of projects have been approved by this Ministry. Of these, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for 1,492 projects worth ₹28,774.91 crore, tenders have been floated for 306 projects worth ₹9,796.27 crore, 166 projects worth ₹2,571.98 crore have been awarded and are under implementation," stated the Mos.

"Further, six projects have been completed. So far, against the approved projects, ₹45,482 crore central assistance has been approved & ₹5,318 crore central assistance has been released," stated Kishore.

He also said that the AMRUT 2.0 scheme aims at making the cities ‘water secure’ and providing universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country. "Mission also aims at providing sewage/ septage management to all households of 500 cities covered in first phase of the AMRUT scheme," added Kishore.

As for the AMRUT 1.0 scheme, he said that Uttrakhand has taken up 151 projects out of which so far 121 projects have been completed and another 30 projects are in progress.

"For the State of Uttarakhand, Tranche-1 of State Water Action Plan (SWAP) have been approved by this Ministry in May 2022 for 19 projects costing ₹263.04 crore, including committed Central Assistance of ₹210.38 crore," added the MoS.

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 was launched on October 1 2021 for a period of five years i.e. from the financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26.