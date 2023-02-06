Ayodhya: A unique wedding was witnessed in the holy city of Ayodhya, wherein a 65-year-old man married a girl 42 years younger to him. This is the second marriage of the sexagenarian and the first for the young bride. The widower got married with the consent of his family members and relatives here following Hindu rituals.

The video of the marriage procession with his family members dancing to songs has reportedly gone viral on the internet. Nakchhed Yadav, a resident of Hussainabad Puri Chaudhary village under the jurisdiction of the Subeha police station area of Barabanki district, decided to marry a second time in hopes of having a partner in his old age. With the death of his first wife years ago, Yadav was living a lonely life.

The man got married in full pomp and show at the Kamakhya Devi temple located in the Rudauli area of Ayodhya district. The newlywed couple sought the blessings of the almighty and the elders and followed Hindu traditions to solemnise their marriage. The bride Nandini is 23-years-old. Their age gap, a challenge in the general perception of society, garnered a lot of attention with their marriage video doing the rounds on the internet.

The dance video of the bride and his family members is going viral on social media. His relatives were spotted dancing to the tunes of the DJ. The man in question has six daughters all of whom are married.

Disclaimer: ETV India does not endorse the viral video.