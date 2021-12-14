New Delhi: India's 65 million MSMEs are fast-moving to embrace digitisation to make India a trillion-dollar digital economy, said Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Union Minister called for partnerships among countries for achieving Sustainable Growth.

Addressing the Inaugural Session of the CII Partnership Summit 2021 on the theme "Partnering for Building a New World: Growth, Competitiveness, Sustainability, Technology" through video conferencing, Goyal said India, as it assumes presidency of the G20, will leverage global partnerships for collective solutions to global issues.

"India has emerged as the 'World's Trusted Partner'. Even in the peak of the Covid, even under lockdown, India met all of its international service commitments despite lockdowns and services supply chains did not suffer for even a second," Goyal said.

The Union Minister assured that India will supply Covid vaccines to the whole world to tackle this "once in a century of its kind pandemic" and plans to manufacture 5 billion doses next year.

"In addition to protecting its own population, India has also provided medical supplies and equipment to more than 150 countries across the globe," he said,

"It is in line with India's ancient wisdom of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The World is One Family). Nobody will be safe until everybody is safe; nobody will be happy until everybody will be happy," Goyal said.

The minister said the pandemic has put India under the spotlight, to introspect its potential as a global leader especially at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of independence Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. "India's cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination coverage exceeds 1.33 billion doses," he said.

Goyal said all ministers are working for the welfare of the poor with the Government's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. "We have been running the world's largest food distribution programme serving more than 800 million beneficiaries for 19 months besides the world's largest health insurance programme reaching out to the poorest of the poor," he added.

Calling for a just and equitable world trade order, Goyal said, with 'Panchamrit', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set very ambitious targets for India at the COP26.

"India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements from RE. We hope to attain Net Zero (Carbon Footprint) by 2070 in the fastest possible time," he said.

Also read: India should increase plastic production turnover to Rs 10 lakh crore: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Under PM Modi, India is on a Reform Journey that has transformed its landscape with several schemes like the PLI, PM Mitra, Reduction in Corporate Tax, Ease of Doing Business and Single Window, Goyal said. Today India's businesses are moving towards the adoption of tech like 5G, AI, IoT (Internet of Things), etc. to achieve Manufacturing excellence, he added.

ANI