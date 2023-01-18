New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the present situation of Joshimath. "I have briefed Home Minister about the present situation of Joshimath. I have informed him about the steps taken by the Stage government for relief and rescue operation," said Dhami after the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CM noted that he had received all necessary assurances from the Centre regarding help required to deal with the persisting situation. "The Central Government providing whatever help is needed at the moment. 65 to 70 percent of Joshimath's population is leading a normal life. Tourists are still visiting the nearby site of Auli" he added.

The Char Dham Yatra, which covers the four holy sites of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, will start in the next four months. There is no need to panic about the situation, and people in other parts of the country need not comment on it, the CM also noted.

The comment comes, notably, after a tweet by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over the situation in the Himalayan town. Yadav, in his tweet, had observed that Uttarakhand state government has not taken any effective steps over the land subsidence issue. Meanwhile on Wednesday, BJP state unit president Mahendra Bhatt submitted a detailed report over the Joshimath situation to the party's national president JP Nadda.