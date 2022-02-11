New Delhi: A report tabled by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday stated that 648 police stations in the country did not have telephones adding that majority of such police stations were located in the North-Eastern states.

It further stated that there were 141 such police stations in Assam, 64 in Manipur, 62 in Meghalaya. The report also said Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland respectively have 54 and 36 such police stations.

The report stated that there are 257 police stations in the country, which did not have any vehicles adding that 143 police stations did not have wireless sets.