New Delhi: The Union government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that 64 per cent of weapons procurement was done from Indian vendors in 2020-21. The procurement is worth Rs 76073.98 crores.

The information was provided by Minister of State (MoS), Defence, Ajay Bhatt. He said that in 2020-21, the procurement of weapons from foreign vendors was worth Rs 42,786.54 crores.

The weapons procurement from Indian vendors in 2019-20 also remained close to 60 per cent. The related procurement is worth Rs. 52,848.11 crores accounted for 58.07 per cent of the total procurement in that year.

As per the statistics presented by the MoS, the total worth of weapons procured from foreign vendors in 2019-20 was Rs. 38156.83 crores while the procurement from Indian vendors was worth Rs.52848.11 crore.

Weapons procurement from Indian vendors in 2018-19 also was higher than the procurement from foreign vendors. Weapons procured from Indian vendors in the year accounted for 51.32 per cent of the total procurement. Weapons worth Rs.38,956 crores were procured from Indian vendors in the year. As for foreign vendors, weapons worth Rs.36957.06 crore were procured from them.