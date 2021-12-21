New Delhi: The Government on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that 64 Covid-19 cases of AY4.2 variant have been reported in the country as on December 16. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Upper House that the cases comprise 42 from Chhattisgarh, 11 from Gujarat, four from Tamil Nadu, three from Bihar, two from Assam and one each from Maharashtra and Telangana.

"No COVID-19 case with AY4.2 variant has been reported from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh," he stated in a written reply. Dr. Mandaviya also said that his ministry keeps a close watch over COVID-19 situation across the country and globally.

He also said that the emergence of several mutated variants in the country is being examined by various expert committees under the Indian Council of Medical Research, Directorate General of Health Services and other relevant ministries and departments.

"States/UTs have been repeatedly advised through formal communications, as well as during regular video conferences, to continue focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-COVID appropriate behaviours and vaccination," the Union Health Minister stated in a written reply.

"States/UTs have also been advised to undertake genomic sequencing of positive samples through designated laboratories in the INSACOG networks of laboratories," he added.