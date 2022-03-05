Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Birthday wishes started pouring in for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he turned 63 on Saturday. The MP CM's initiation into politics began as an ABVP leader who gradually climbed the ladder of success, to become the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state.

Chouhan before starting his political career, was groomed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) where he was a Karyakarta (worker). On his birthday, wishes have started pouring in for him from leaders belonging to BJP as well as the opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, MP BJP president VD Sharma and several others wished Chouhan on his birthday.