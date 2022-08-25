Hanumakonda (Telangana): It's the success story of a 62-year-old man in a remote village, who overcame the limitations of his visual impairment to lead a normal life. Chintam Rajaiah may not be able to see, but he took training in motor vehicle repair for a living and can play dholak and sing melodies.

Rajaiah, a resident of Manikyapuram village in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of Hanumakonda district, might have lost both his eyes at the age of six, but never his self-confidence. He learnt from his father how to swim at an early age. As he grew up, he became curious about repairing agricultural motor pumpsets, got trained and chose it for a living. Rajaiah's parents died 30 years ago but that did not deter him from carrying on with his life without depending on anyone and became proficient in many tasks.

With the help of a stick, Rajaiah can move around, not assisted by anybody. If motor pump sets in the wells break down, he goes there, unbinds and brings them up. He can repair agricultural pump sets very well. Rajaiah can dive into water and hold his breath for a minute or so underwater. He also can go and attend to pumpset repair works in the wells far away in the fields without anyone's help.

After the death of his parents, Rajaiah was under the care of his elder brother for some years. After his death, Rajaiah learnt to cook on a gas stove and has been leading an independent life. Though he cannot see, he, says he can easily find his way in the village if he walks barefoot. Rajaiah was once active in 'Jana Natya Mandali'. He can play dholak and sing melodious songs. Though he is visually impaired, he is proving himself to be good at all tasks. In these days of people losing self-confidence despite having no deformities, Rajaiah overcomes his limitations, goes ahead with enthusiasm and emerges as a role model for many.

When ETV Bharat contacted, Rajaiah said, "My father used to worry, about how I would survive after his death. So, he started to make me learn everything. So, that I could live a normal life. First, my father taught me to swim. I lost my parents years ago. My elder brother was with me all these years. He used to take me to hospitals. With my brother and friend's help, I learnt to cook and live by myself. My neighbours also helped me so much. Now I am living a happy life. I never thought that I am different. So, I live my life to the fullest."