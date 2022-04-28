Srinagar: A total of 62 militants, including 47 locals, have been killed in Kashmir so far this year, Police said on Thursday. In a statement issued this morning, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said that out of the slain militants, 39 belonged to LeT, 15 to Jaish, six to Hizb and two to Al-Badr outfit.

"Total #terrorists killed in encounters so far this year= 62. Terror Outfit wise: LeT = 39, JeM=15, HM =06, Al-Badr =02. Among the total 62 killed terrorists, 47 were local terrorists & 15 #foreign terrorists, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement. Two Al-Badr militants identified as locals Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayoub were killed in a gunfight in the Mitrigam area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The Mitrigam encounter occurred three days after another encounter at the Pahoo area of the south Kashmir district where three LeT militants were killed.

