New Delhi: A total of 613.2 lakh farmers have enrolled into the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) as on November 11, 2021, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

As per the statistics provided by the Union Minister, Maharashtra occupied the top slot among 19 states and Union Territories with 124 lakh farmers enrolling into the two crop insurance schemes. The statistics included a combined state-wise list of farmers who have enrolled in the PMFBY and RWBCIS schemes.

It was followed by Rajasthan where the number of such farmers stood at 107.6 lakh. Goa and Meghalaya jointly occupied the last spot with just .001 lakh farmers enrolling into the crop insurance schemes.

"The next crop insurance week is set to be celebrated during Rabi 2021-22 with a view to create awareness amongst all stakeholders while targeting a floating population of farmers at weekly bazar, rural haats, APMC Mandis, Rural fairs / Festivals including Block and Gram Panchayats etc. from 1st December to 7th December 2021," said Tomar.

" The revised Operational Guidelines for PMFBY which came into effect from 1st October 2018 have inter-alia provided that the insurance companies should compulsorily spend at least 0.5% of the total gross premium collected by them," he added.