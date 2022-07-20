New Delhi: The Union Government has approved the construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees working in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, 2015, said Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"The Government of India approved the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees engaged or to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015 (PMDP-2015) announced on November 7, 2015. Construction of 1,025 units has been completed or substantially completed, 1,872 units are at different stages of completion, and work on remaining units has been taken up," stated Rai in a written reply.

The minister said 8,565.40 hectares of state land were transferred under Roshni Act 2001 to individuals, institutions, and entrepreneurs.