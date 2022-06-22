Chennai: As many as 600 inactive mobile towers worth Rs 32 lakhs owned by GTL Infrastructure Limited have been stolen in several incidents across Tamil Nadu.

The Mumbai-based company lodged the complaint on Tuesday. The company in its complaint said that the towers were inactive since 2018 and the thieves started to steal them one by one. On Tuesday, the company discovered a total of 600 towers were stolen. The company informed that more than 6,000 cell towers were installed in Tamil Nadu and the company discontinued their services amid the Covid pandemic.

Eventually, 600 towers were stolen, the company figured out through subsequent surveys across Tamil Nadu. The company also claimed that some mysterious gang took advantage of the pandemic. The company also urged police to investigate the matter and also prevent the same from happening in future.