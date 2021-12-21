Deogarh: A 60-year-old woman was burnt to death after her sari caught fire while she was sitting by a bonfire at Deogarh in Odisha. The deceased identified as Raibari Kuanr (60) was warming herself along with her family members near a campfire at around 4am when the incident happened. The severely injured elderly died while undergoing treatment at Tileibani Heath Centre.

The police stated that they have registered a case of unnatural death and her body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway into the matter.