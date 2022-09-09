Udham Singh Nagar: During a surprise inspection, the jail authorities recovered 60 mobiles, batteries and chargers hidden by unidentified inmates at the Sitarganj Central Jail at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on September 7.

The inmates hid phones and accessories by digging holes in walls and ground which were eventually unearthed by the authorities. Following this, a case has been registered against unknown prisoners at Sitarganj police station on the complaint of the jail superintendent.

Jail Superintendent Anurag Malik conducted a surprise inspection at the barracks and open ground area at around 11 pm. Based on the superintendent's complaint, the police are investigating how the inmates managed to smuggle mobile phones into the high security prison, where keeping a mobile phone is an offense.

Notably, this is not the first time that a mobile phone has been recovered from a Central Jail. Earlier also, such instances were reported raising serious questions over the functioning of security staff of the jail.