Bengaluru: AIU Bengaluru Customs officials intercepted and rescued 60 live star tortoises at Bengaluru airport. The air intelligence unit (AIU) made the seizure based on inputs provided by the baggage inspection team on Monday.

The rescued tortoises, an endangered species, were intercepted when they were being exported illegally. The tortoises were handed over to the Karnataka State Forest Dept.

During examination by AIU, the checking of the baggage revealed the concealment of 60 live star tortoises. The AIU booked the case. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.