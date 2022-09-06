Kanyakumari: As many as 60 convoys will accompany Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he embarks on his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Uniting India rally) on Wednesday from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will embark on the national unity walk from the Kanyakumari Gandhi Memorial Hall. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin will inaugurate the walk by presenting the national flag to Gandhi, who will walk to a stage set up on the beach road. He is also scheduled to attend the public meeting in the evening. Sources said that 60 convoys of leaders and party workers have arrived in Kanyakumari to accompany Gandhi throughout the foot march spanning 3,570 km as per a Congress spokesman.

These 60 convoys will follow Rahul Gandhi on his walk. The party has also released a logo, a pamphlet and a tagline '”mile kadam, jude vatan” (walk together, unite the country) for the event. Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred and said only the Congress can unite the country and take it on the path of progress. Launching an all-out attack on the Modi government at the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, he said the government has shut the path of the Opposition from speaking in Parliament, and the “only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out”.