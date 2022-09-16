Vadodara: A woman from Gujarat's Vadodara found out that the person she married in 2014 underwent a sex change operation to become a man without informing her. According to sources, the woman filed a complaint against her husband, Dr Viraj Harshvardhan, at the Gotri Police Station on Wednesday, accusing him of cheating her. She also named his family members in the FIR.

In the complaint, she said, "I got married to my first husband in Jamnagar in 2006. We had a daughter a few years into our marriage. My husband died in a car accident in 2011. Then I and my daughter started living with my family in Vadodara. I also started working around that time. Then I got myself registered on a matrimony site."

"During that time I came in contact with Dr Viraj Harshvardhan and we both got married. However, Viraj had not informed his family about his sexuality," she added.

Advocate Siddharth Pawar said, "The accused didn't consummate the marriage and kept giving excuses that he had some secret illness. The accused said to his wife that he wanted to undergo surgery to reduce his weight in Kolkata. Later, the woman came to know that he actually performed a sex-change surgery. He thereafter turned into a woman and went with a new identity under the name Vijeta."

During the investigation, the police also came to realize that the accused had cheated on another woman in the same way.