Udhagamandalam (TN): A five-year-old male elephant was found electrocuted in private farmland in Gudalur in the Nilgiris district on Thursday. The villagers noticed the carcass and informed the forest department officials, who rushed to the spot, some 70 km from here.

The elephant came into contact with a live wire put up as a fence in the farmland. The male wild elephant, estimated to be about 6 years old, entered the estate and tried to pull down the betel tree. The severed electric wire fell on the elephant leading to its death due to electric shock.

Later, the body of the wild elephant was buried in a pit in the same area. The forest department along with Electricity Board officials are carrying out an inquiry, officials said.