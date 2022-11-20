Nalanda (Bihar): A youth in Bihar's Nalanda district has been allegedly murdered by the husband of the woman wuth whom he had a love affair and his body has been chopped into six pieces which were disposed by the accused at several locations of the district.

According to police the deceased identified as Vikas Chaudhary (30), a resident of Nand village under Silav police station area, went missing late evening on November 16. They further revealed that on the following day two severed hands and legs of a young man were found inside a sack in the Nari village of Noorsarai police station area.

The severed body parts came to the notice of locals after some stray dogs were tugging at them following which they informed the police. According to police sources, the remaining four pieces of the youth's body have been recovered today from the Fatuha police station area of ​​Patna.

The deceased had an affair with a married woman and used to stay in a rented room near her residence for studying. Police sources said that when her husband came to know about the affair, he with the help of his wife murdered Vikas and chopped his body into six pieces which were disposed of in several areas of the district. The couple was recently detained and is being interrogated.

"The couple is being interrogated in custody. Six pieces of the dead body of lover Vikas, which were thrown at different places after the murder, have been recovered by the police," said Dr. Shibli Nomani, Sadar DSP , Nalanda.