Ranchi (Jharkhand): Six people were killed after the Swift Dzire fell into the canal in Nabinagar of Bihar. The vehicle in which they were travelling was proceeding from Khatin in Palamu to Bagaha of Nabinagar in Bihar when the accident took place. According to police, seven people were travelling and all of them are residents of Palamu. The accident happened when the driver suddenly lost his balance over the steering and as a result, it fell into the canal. A person, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment in Nabinagar.

