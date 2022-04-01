Varanasi: Police claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in arresting six members of the dreaded Irani gang, including the mastermind Abu Haider. The members of the gang were part of an inter-state gang of robbers and had links in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Now, a team from the Uttar Pradesh police will visit Bhopal to collect information about this inter-state gang of hardened criminals.

The police team who were successful in arresting all the six members of the Irani gang will be given a cash reward of Rs 50,000, said sources.

The police learned about the involvement of the Irani gang following the loot incident that took place under the Chowk police station in Varanasi, recently. The criminals had robbed a Gazipur trader of Rs 8 lakh, added the source.

The kingpin of the Irani gang Abu Haider belongs to Bhopal and his cohort Mehndi Hasan also hails from the same city. The Varanasi police have also recovered a luxury car and two motorcycles used in carrying out the loot incident; besides this Rs 7 lakh in cash was also seized from them, said sources.