6 injured in clash between two communities in Panki town, Section 144 imposed

Medininagar (Jharkhand): Ahead of the Mahashivratri celebrations to be held on February 18, clashes broke out between two communities in the Panki town of Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, injuring a total of six people. As informed by a senior police official, the clash occurred following an altercation over the damage to the welcome gate installed for the upcoming Shivratri festival in Panki bazar.

Prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC has been promulgated in Panki town following the clash, the officer said. Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said that adequate police force has been deployed in Panki to maintain law and order. Senior police officials were also camping there to bring the situation under control.

Also read: Gujarat: Six killed, eight injured as jeep hits stationary truck

Inspector General of Police (Palamu) Raj Kumar Lakra said the clash occurred following an altercation, which ensued with brick-batting and attack on each other with lathis over damage to the welcome gate installed for upcoming Shivratri festival. Some people from both communities were taken into custody, the IGP said. Deputy Commissioner A Dode along with senior officials have reached the spot. The situation is tense but under control, the officer added.

Meanwhile, several schools in the vicinity were disrupted due to the violence, even as section 144 prevailed. Around 150 students remained stuck for hours, informed the principal of a school in the area. They were reassured that they are safe and taken home under police security once the situation normalized a bit, he added. The violence created an atmosphere of fear in the area, and a large police force was deployed around the school for protection.